Man opens fire during quarrel in Bihar, lynched

Jalareddy added that no arrests have been made so far and there is heavy deployment of police in the area

A man who allegedly shot and wounded a person during a scuffle was beaten to death in Jamui district, police said on Thursday. It is the third such instance of mob-frenzy in Bihar in a week's time.

District Superintendent of Police Jagunath Jalareddy said that the incident took place in Aliganj Bazar on Wednesday after a mob got furious when Amar Singh took out a gun during a quarrel and fired at Bablu Yadav.

Singh had taken to a quarrel with an auto-rickshaw driver and Yadav wanted to intervene to solve. Jalareddy said that Singh shot at Yadav on his foot and left him severely wounded.

Singh saw a crowd moving towards him and panicked. He sought shelter in cycle repair shop nearby. However, the mob dragged him and beat him to death and also set the shop on fire.

Many supporters of Singh rushed to the spot and clashed with the attackers. A police team reached the spot and the mob was dispersed.

Yadav went to another district for treatment and no FIR was lodged from his side. On the other hand, Singh's relatives are busy with the funeral, the officer said. "We will lodge FIRs and begin an investigation once we record statements from both sides."

In a similar incident, three people were beaten to death by a mob in Saran district because of an alleged attempt to steal a buffalo. However, the police said that the charge was denied by the families of the victims.

Similarly, a 50-year old woman was lynched in Nawada district by the villagers because she was suspected of practising witchcraft.

