Man plays fetch with beluga whale in adorable video

A delightful viral video of a man playing fetch with a beluga whale is winning the internet with its message to stop using plastic.

A video posted on Twitter by a user named StanceGrounded shows a man cruising on a motor boat, throwing a rugby ball to the beluga whale, who returns it back to him. The caption on the video called the moment ‘incredible.’ It further appeals people to refrain from using plastic as it may prove harmful for animals that live in water. It reads, “We don’t deserve these creatures protect them at all costs.”

This man is playing fetch with a Beluga Whale. This is INCREDIBLE. âÂ¤ï¸Â



We honestly don't deserve these Majestic Creatures. ðÂÂ­



Protect them at all costs.



PLEASE STOP USING PLASTIC pic.twitter.com/LpqqS4V7jI — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 7, 2019

The video has been retweeted more than 143,600 times and has garnered over 465,800 likes, with many users reminiscing the times they confronted beluga whales and dolphins in similar excursions.

Once I was riding a jet ski and a school of dolphins came. Biggest one put his head on my foot, looked me in the eyes.

In that moment. He saw me for who I was. Not human bias. But actually.

And I saw him. Truly. Not the outer form.



Biggest impact on me. And I been to war — Mr.Ebbe (@ebbe_mr) November 8, 2019

For decades I used to fish underwater(no aqualung) or trolling from a small boat. Once, two dolphins approached the boat, looked at me. I stopped the 4HP engine immediately. After a while, they showed me their baby. One of the parents came back to salute.From then,I quit fishing — ector (@ector15566736) November 8, 2019

Thank you! This is truly amazing!âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â we definitely need to do more to protect our oceans! Recycling is not working! We need an alternative for plastic. We all need to do better ðÂÂ¢ — @Q (@SusanWojda) November 7, 2019

Giant sea puppies are the best puppies! — State Banjo (@StateBanjo) November 7, 2019

This is so awesome!!! We have a tremendously important obligation to do all we to protect this planet for all the majestic creatures that share it with us! — Tracy Sasser (@TracySasser3) November 7, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates