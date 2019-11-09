MENU

Man plays fetch with beluga whale in adorable video

Updated: Nov 09, 2019, 15:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A screengrab of the Twitter video posted by @StanceGrounded
A delightful viral video of a man playing fetch with a beluga whale is winning the internet with its message to stop using plastic.

A video posted on Twitter by a user named StanceGrounded shows a man cruising on a motor boat, throwing a rugby ball to the beluga whale, who returns it back to him. The caption on the video called the moment ‘incredible.’ It further appeals people to refrain from using plastic as it may prove harmful for animals that live in water. It reads, “We don’t deserve these creatures protect them at all costs.”

The video has been retweeted more than 143,600 times and has garnered over 465,800 likes, with many users reminiscing the times they confronted beluga whales and dolphins in similar excursions.

