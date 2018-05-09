Man pretending to be 'crorepati' on Tinder dates woman gangster, gets killed

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Priya Seth, is a woman gangleader linked with a high-profile rape and blackmailing racket who has been arrested in the past

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man was killed by his tinder date, after he claimed to be a false 'crorepati'. The man's body was found on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on May 3.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Priya Seth, is a woman gangleader linked with a high-profile rape and blackmailing racket who has been arrested in the past. Seth was dating the victim, Dushyant Sharma, believing him to be a crorepati.

According to the Jhotwara police, Sharma was held captive by Seth in her apartment for ransom. Sharma, who is a teetotaler, had arrived to her apartment with an expensive bottle of whiskey and drove a borrowed car. After Sharma admitted to being a local trader, Seth and her accomplices held on to him demanding a ransom of several lakhs from his father. Once a sum of RS 3lakh was received, the accused stabbed Sharma to death.

It is believed that Seth was assited by her live-in partner, 20-year-old Dikshant Kamra and a friend, 21-year-old Lakshya Wallia. A report in the Times of India quotes Jhotwara SHO Guru Bhupendra Singh as having stated, "Sharma was eliminated despite receiving part of the ransom because the killers feared he had come to know much about them and might expose them. Sharma introduced himself as one Vivan Kohli, a native of New Delhi, and lied that he was the chairperson of a sprawling conglomerate with an annual turnover of Rs 25 crore."

The TOI report further quotes a police officer as having added, "After the murder, Priya washed her hands and went to the nearest ATM to withdraw Rs 20,000 from Sharma's account. She bought a suitcase also." It is believed that Priya Seth has also duped other businessmen using the same modu operandi.

