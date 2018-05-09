Mumbai Crime: Man punches 3-year-old stepson to death because he was not his biological son

As per an officer from Mankhurd police station, the accused punched and kicked the boy on May 3 because he was not his biological son and didnât want him to live in the house



Representaional Image

A 27-year-old man punched his stepson to death because he was not his biological son. The accused married the boy’s mother in March and hated the three-year-old for not being his biological son.

As per an officer from Mankhurd police station, the accused punched and kicked the boy on May 3 because he was not his biological son and didn’t want him to live in the house.

Initially, the accused tried to pass it off as an accident, but a postmortem revealed that the boy had both internal and external injuries not consistent with the man’s story of how the boy was injured as per reports by The Hindustan Times.

The police added that the boy would vomit every time he ate any food after the beating and was taken to Sion hospital. A couple of days later, the boy died during treatment on May 5.

During investigation, the accused said that the child had fallen off a ladder, but the post mortem revealed that his injuries were not consistent with a fall of that nature. The post mortem report revealed that the boy had died of both internal and external injuries. After initially denying the allegations, the man accepted that he beat the child to death.

Sanjay Vernekar, senior inspector of Mankhurd police station said, “Chavan hated him. He married the boy’s mother recently in March.”

The accused works as a real estate agent and the police say that the mother tried to stop the man from beating the child during the altercation. They have ruled out her involvement in the case but have arrested the man.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates