Man pronounces triple talaq to wife 9 times, booked

A man was booked by the Vadodara police on Tuesday for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq flouting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Azima Bani (25), who works as domestic help, filed a complaint with Wadi police station in Gujarat’s Vadodara. Azima had married Jabeer Hussain Shaikh in 2015 and she said that the first year of her married life was peaceful, reports Indian Express.

Citing the complaint, inspector KP Parmar of Wadi police station was quoted as saying, “A year after their wedding, the complainant found out that her husband was having an extra-marital relationship. When she confronted him, he admitted that he was planning to marry that woman. When the complainant refused to give her consent to his second marriage, he became abusive.”

The complainant said that on July 20, she and her husband had an argument and the accused uttered the word talaq nine times. Then the accused asked her to leave stating that their talaq has been formalised as he said the word thrice.

Azima then moved to her parents house and her husband has been harassing and threatening her with physical harm since then, according to the report.

Shaikh has been booked under Sections 498(A) (cruelty to wife), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the amended Muslim Women Act, which prescribes three years imprisonment for giving triple talaq.

