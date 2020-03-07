Man pushes three daughters in lake after wife refuses money for alcohol

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a horrific incident, a man killed his three daughters after a quarrel took place between him and his wife. The accused, identified as Md Fayaz, a resident of Tadkole village in Banswada block, Telangana pushed his three daughters into the village's lake after his wife refused to give money for alcohol, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The disturbing incident came to light when the bodies of the three girls, who were missing after their parent's fight were recovered from the village's lake. According to the police officials, the man had a fight with his wife on Thursday after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

After the police recovered dead bodies of the three girls, identified as Afia (10), Maheen (9) and Zoya (7), Fayaz was taken into police custody. "Fayaz was an alcoholic and often quarreled with his wife. He was also into vices including gambling," said Deputy Superintendent of police Damodar Reddy.

The entire village was taken by surprise with the tragedy. The mother of the three deceased children was inconsolable.

