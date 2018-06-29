Search

Man raped six-year-old girl in drunken state in Barabanki

Jun 29, 2018, 19:06 IST | ANI

The accused picked up the girl sleeping outside her hut near Safedabad railway station last night and allegedly raped her, SP V P Srivastava said

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in an inebriated state in a village, a police official said on Friday. The accused picked up the girl sleeping outside her hut near Safedabad railway station last night and allegedly raped her, SP V P Srivastava said.

The locals later caught hold of the accused identified as Ravi, who was from the same village as the victim, and handed him over to the police, the SP said.

The girl has been admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

