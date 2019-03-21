Man rapes newly born puppies; horrific act caught on CCTV

crime

Representational Image

In what can be called as a yet another shocking incident coming from Chennai, a man apparently sexually assaulted puppies. The incident was brought to notice by a woman who filed a complaint with a police station stating that she saw the alleged crime. Police claim that the woman saw the incident on Thursday and immediately filed a complaint.

According to News Minute, the woman in her complaint alleged that she saw a man approached the puppies and pick them up. She thought that the man would adopt them but he unzipped his pants and started kissing the canines. She later went on to witness the man committing the assault. Baffled by the obscene act, the woman tried to catch him, but the accused was nowhere to be found. The woman has been raising the 15-day-old puppies who were born in an empty plot next to her house.

Yes, a useless retard is roaming in North Chennai, abusing puppies..



Eye witness claim of even penetrative sex..



Police allegedly reluctant to take the case even with CCTV proof!?!?



How the hell is this different from child abuse!?!? pic.twitter.com/DLBbFTmX0k — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) March 15, 2019

The woman said to the website that she had seen the accused before, and when she approached the police to file a complaint regarding the horrific act, they constantly asked her to give the details of the incident. The woman further said that she also provided CCTV footage of the alleged incident but the police claimed that they faced difficulties in identifying the accused as the footage was not clear enough.

While the police, on the other hand, said that they are trying to seek legal advice regarding the alleged crime to comprehend what sections will be applicable in the case. An FIR will be filed regarding the case after the police find out relevant sections of the law pertaining to the case.

