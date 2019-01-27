Woman accuses man of raping pregnant goat in drunken state

crime

In her complaint, she claimed that her goat was three months pregnant when the man raped the latter

Patna: In a shocking incident of animal brutality coming to light from Bihar, a 27-year-old man arrested for raping a pregnant goat. Police said that the rape allegation was levied by a woman, who was the owner of the animal. In her complaint, she claimed that her goat was three months pregnant when the man raped the latter.

According to India Today, in her complaint, the woman had alleged that the man was in an inebriated state while raping her goat and cited that 'many people in the village' had witnessed the ghastly crime against the animal. The goat was found dead behind her home, after which she approached the police.

The frightful crime occurred in Parsa Bazaar in rural Patna on Tuesday evening (January 15). As per the website, the rape accused is a daily wage labourer from the Madhepura district of Bihar.

"The goat belonging to me was white in colour and three months pregnant... Many people in the village are an eyewitness to this [rape]", the woman owner of the goat has said in her statement to the police, reports the website.

Following the woman's complaint, the police arrested the man after a preliminary investigation. The goat's body was also sent to a veterinary college for post-mortem and other medical examination.

"The person accused of raping the goat has been arrested. We have sent the goat's body to the hospital for post mortem and medical examination following which next action will be taken in this case", said B.K Bhola, the sub-inspector of the Parsa police station.

Along with the ongoing investigation of the alleged goat rape, police are also probing how the man managed to consume alcohol when there is a prohibition in Bihar since the last three years.

