Man rapes step daughter in Meghalaya, arrested
A man who raped his 11-year-old step daughter a number of times in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district has been arrested, police said on Saturday.
The complaint with Mendipathar police station was lodged by the girl's mother, who had married the 27-year-old man after the death of her first husband.
The accused was arrested on Friday and booked under POSCO, North Garo Hills deputy superintendent of police Nikcheng Momin said. A medical examination of the victim was conducted Friday, he added.
