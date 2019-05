Man returning home after casting vote murdered by neighbours

crime

Tarn Taran: Neighbours allegedly killed a man in full public view after a heated exchange over some issue. The alleged incident occurred while the last phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

According to reports, the alleged incident took place at Sarli Kalan village under the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency when the victim, Bunty Singh, 30, was returning home after exercising his franchise.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldip Singh Chahal clarified that the incident was not related to the polling.

"This murder is not related to the ongoing polls and is not an incident of poll violence," said Chahal to the reporters. The murder was a result of "some sudden provocation" and the accused, who were the victim's neighbours and whose exact number is being verified, were under the influence alcohol, Chahal added.

They allegedly attacked Singh on his neck with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot, he said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the SSP said.

In another case, a son allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to two people and getting his father killed in Gujarat's Surat district. The alleged incident ocurred on Saturday, said the police.

According to the police, the accused identified as Jitesh Patel was upset with his father Prahlad Patel (70) for the last eight months for taking away business responsibilities. Due to this, the accused decided to kill his father and inherit a plastic granule factory and a power loom unit.

The police claimed that where Prahlad Patel was killed in the factory premises and his body buried there on May 14 by two persons hired by Jitesh.

"Jitesh contacted accused Salim Sheikh, a flour mill worker, and offered him Rs 10 lakh to get Prahlad killed. Salim then contacted Sanjay Tukaram Ramrajya," an official said.

"The three called Prahlad for a business meeting at the factory premises on May 14. They murdered and buried him there. On May 15, Jitesh filed a missing person complaint about his father with the Pandesara police station," he said.

When Crime Branch officials probing the case scoured CCTV footage of the area where Jitesh claimed he had dropped his father before he went missing, they saw the 70-year-old walking towards Krunal Estate.

"When cops reached Krunal Estate, they found accused Sanjay Ramrajya. On being questioned, he disclosed the role of Sheikh and Jitesh," an official said. Before Salim hit the deceased on his head from behind, Jitesh walked out with his father's mobile phone which he set ablaze at another location, he added.

