Man robbed, shot and robbed of Rs 10 lakhs at in Delhi's Bindapur

Representational Picture

A 45-year-old man was shot at in southwest Delhi's Bindapur today and the accused fled with the man's bag containing Rs 10 lakh, police said.

The victim, Jitendra, who works as a collection agent with a private company, was going to his office in Nawada carrying more than Rs 10 lakh in a bag, they said. He had withdrawn the money from a bank and was going to his office on his scooter when two unidentified armed assailants came on a motorcycle and intercepted him, they added.

The accused took out a gun and tried to snatch the bag. When the victim objected, one of the accused shot him in the leg and successfully snatched the bag and fled from the spot, the police said, adding the victim was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police suspect that the accused had carried out a recce before committing the crime and had been following the victim after he left the bank with cash.

CCTV footage of the area are being scanned to identify the accused, they said.

