Man sells car, fixes GPS device only to steal it using duplicate keys

The Noida police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly selling his car on an e-commerce site and then stealing it from the buyer using the duplicate key. Police officials said the suspect, identified as Manottam Tyagi, a native of Amroha, had fixed a GPS device in the vehicle to trace its movement.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Tyagi has cheated at least seven people using the same modus operandi in the past two years. Prabhat Dixit, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said on March 3, a person named Jite Yadav had filed a complaint of vehicle theft. Yadav said he wanted to buy a used car and he found an advertisement on a website.

"I contacted the seller and fixed a deal for Maruti Swift VXI for Rs 2.60 lakh. The suspect reached Mamura in Sector 66 and handed over the car. However, he withheld the vehicle’s original registration papers and one key," Yadav had stated in the FIR.

The suspect had told the victim that the original papers and the second key would be delivered later, a police officer said. Dixit further said that Yadav paid Rs 2.10 lakh and said Rs 50,000 will be paid once the papers and keys are delivered. The next day, Yadav had parked the car outside his office in Sector 12 when it was stolen.

The SHO said that police received information about the movement of the suspect near Greater Noida West. "A police team reached the spot and signalled the suspect to stop for checking. The police found that his vehicle had a doctored number plate. The suspect was arrested when he confessed to have stolen the vehicle," he added.

During police interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had fixed a GPS device in the vehicle. "I had traced the vehicle using GPS and then stole it," Tyagi told cops.

The police have recovered the stolen car, two mobile phones, three fake Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards and Rs 10,720 in cash from his possession. The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

