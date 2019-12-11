Man sells scooter on OLX, later steals it again

This image has been used for representational purposes only

In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old man duped a customer by stealing the same bike which he had sold to a customer through the online platform OLX.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place in Viman Nagar, Pune.

The accused has been identified as Darshan Agarwal who is a resident of Wagholi. He has been taken into custody by the Yerwada police.

The accused had published an advertisement on OLX stating that he wanted to sell his Vespa scooter which was priced at Rs 61,000.

A 21-year-old man named Pradeep Nagargoje who is a resident of Deccan Road wanted to buy a two-wheeler and was looking for the same on OLX.

He came across the advertisement which was published by Agarwal and approached him. As soon as the deal was finalised, the seller called the buyer at Viman Nagar's Pheonix Mill to check the bike.

The victim took a test drive and also transferred Rs 30,000 to the accused's account via Google Pay. Later the two went to have tea at a restaurant and while having tea, Agarwal excused himself to attend a phone call and came out of the hotel through another door. He then rushed to the bike and ran away with it using a spare key which he had with him.

It was also revealed that the accused had also cheated some people using the same modus operandi.

