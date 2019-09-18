Man set ablaze by lover's family in Hardoi, dies

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): A 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly set ablaze by his lover's family here on September 15. The police have arrested three people including the girl, her father and mother.

"Abhishek alias Monu was in a relationship with a girl who used to live in Bhadaicha village. The boy was found in a suspicious state from the girl's house. Monu's relatives filed a complaint and levelled allegations that 5 people set him ablaze. We have registered the FIR. Three people have been arrested and two are absconding," SP East Hardoi, K Gyananjay Singh told ANI.

The incident took place on September 15 when the girl called Abhishek to her residence. He was then allegedly set ablaze. Two other accused named in the FIR are from the girl's village.

"Abhishek was admitted in the district hospital in Hardoi. Later, he was referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow but he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the centre," Singh said.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said that the girl left her home six years ago to live with Abhishek.

"The girl left her home against the wishes of her parents six years ago with Monu. However, she came back within a few days," he said.

Abhishek's mother who was admitted at the district hospital due to illness also passed away after she got to know the news of his death.

Nandram who lives in the girl's neighbourhood said that he saw the girl's father allegedly setting Abhishek ablaze.

"I was in the neighbourhood when I heard a voice. I saw that Monu was set off ablaze. The girl's father asked his family to bring more petrol and he will not let the man alive. He said the boy has insulted him. When police reached, Monu was alive," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates