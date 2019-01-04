Man shocked as his Tinder match reveals she's in hospital having baby

hatke

Galloway found himself in one such incident, in a weird chat exchange when the woman he matched on Tinder revealed she was in the hospital about to have a baby.

Representational image

North Yorkshire: Tinder has many interesting experiences but for Brad Galloway, it was a shocker. Galloway from Richmond, North Yorkshire, matched with the woman on Tinder on the New Year's Eve and they started chatting, but what came next he wasn't quite expecting it.

As reported by Mirror.com, when he asked her about her whereabouts and what she was up to today, she said she was in the hospital. Concerned for her, he further asked her why to which she replied: "Having my baby ah" with a kiss. She goes on to say that she's "gutted" she's unable to go out and celebrate the New Year. Brad took this incident to social media and shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter with the caption: "No fun this Tinder s****".

People were amused by the chats and the post went viral with more than 120,000 likes.

No fun this tinder shite pic.twitter.com/g7sbP1TsJG — BRAD (@BradGalloway1) December 31, 2018

