Man shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar): In what can be called as a gruesome case, a group of criminals committed sabotage and murdered a young man in broad daylight early on Tuesday morning.

The alleged incident occurred in Lakkhichak village of Noorsarai police station area of the district. The accused shot dead young Navin Kumar after shooting both his eyes for protesting against them.

The deceased's father, Manohar Gop, said that his brother Awadhesh Gop was having a land dispute with Suresh Gop of the same village and Navin Kumar had nothing to do with this dispute.

"Seven people, including Suresh Gop, Harinandan Prasad, Chandramauli Yadav, Bablu Gop and Mukesh Gop entered the house of Awadhesh Gop and sabotaged his property. The people also looted one lakh rupees from the house. When my son Navin got to know about the incident, he left to visit my brother's house. The accused intercepted Navin on his way and took out their anger against Awadhesh on my son and shot him dead," said Manohar.

"It is a land dispute. At the moment, the atmosphere is tense in the entire village. The accused have completely destroyed the newly built Anganwadi centre in the locality. The police is camping in the village as a precautionary measure," said SI Raj Kishore Prasad Singh.

Manohar Gop is a driver in the police department in Nalanda district and is seeking justice for his son from police in this case.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman has been shot dead in a village by her jilted lover after she reportedly refused to marry him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bahupura village under the Bhop police station area on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma said.

The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest and refused to hand over the body to the police, he said.

Later, senior police officers assured them of taking action against the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, and sent the body for a postmortem, the SP added.

The girl's family alleged that police had failed to provide protection to her despite being informed about the activities of the suspect. A team has been constituted to nab the suspect, who is on the run, police said.

In a similar incident which took place in Rajasthan's Sikar, a bride was abducted at gunpoint by her lover minutes after her wedding. After the incident, hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod.

(With inputs from ANI)

