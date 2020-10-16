Man stabbed 25 times by 31-year-old woman he raped for past 15 years, dies

A 31-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a man, who had been raping her for the past 15 years. The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The man, who was stabbed at least 25 times, died on the spot, a police official said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victim has been identified as Brijbhushan Sharma, a resident of a village in Ashok Nagar. After killing Brijbhushan, the woman immediately informed the police about it, said Ramprakash Verma, town inspector, Cantt police station in Guna.

"The woman told us that Brijbhushan used to reside in her neighbourhood in a village in Ashok Nagar. He first raped her in 2005 when she was 16-years-old. The woman kept silent as Brijbhushan blackmailed her with videos of his act and raped her on several occasions," Verma said.

"The woman told us that after her marriage was solemnised with a man in Guna, Brijbhushan started visiting her home in Guna to blackmail and rape her. On Monday night, he came to her house again in an inebriated state. The woman's husband was not at home as he is posted in another district. Her two kids were sleeping in another room. When Brijbhushan started assaulting her, she brought a vegetable knife from the kitchen and stabbed him repeatedly," inspector Verma added.

He further said that the woman's anger could be gauged from the deep injuries that were present on Brijbhushan's body caused by repeated stabbing. The police arrested the woman under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, she was produced before a court on Wednesday.

