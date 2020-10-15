Mumbai Crime: Bandra youth beheads 80-year-old grandmother, sits next to body until police arrives

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 24-year-old man from Bandra for allegedly beheading his 80-year-old grandmother at her home in Cosma Colony near Mount Mary Church on Monday night. Police officials said the accused, identified as Christopher Pereira, sat next to the body of the victim until the police reached the spot and arrested him.

The victim has been identified as Rosy Ganesh Rao. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Pereira was addicted to alcohol and was at a rehabilitation centre in Thane for the past one-and-a-half years. On Monday evening, Pereira was discharged from the centre and returned home.

The murder came to light around 10 am on Tuesday when Pereira's cousin and Rao's granddaughter Abigail Dias went to the victim's home. Pereira told Dias that he had committed the murder. He then called the police, following which Pereira was arrested. Pereira's parents are in Goa and they have been informed about the murder, a police officer said.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 9, said, "We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused is in police custody. The exact time of murder and motive behind the brutal murder is still under investigation."

