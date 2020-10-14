Woman accuses husband of extra-marital affair, files domestic violence complaint

An Ahmedabad-based woman advocate living in Ranip has accused her husband and in-laws of mental and physical harassment. In her complaint, the woman advocate accused her husband of taking their kids away from her.

A complaint of domestic violence has been lodged at the Gujarat University police station against the woman's husband and in-laws. The 40-year-old complainant has been living with her parents for the last two-and-a-half years, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

The woman practices as an advocate at the charity commissioner's court in Vastrapur. The woman told the cops that she married to Ambawadi resident Nayan (name changed) in 2006. After the birth of their daughter in 2010, Nayan allegedly started fighting with her over petty issues, the woman claimed.

She further alleged that her husband and in-laws used to harass her by taunting her that she had got very few things in marriage and asked her to get more from her parents. In 2012, the couple had a son. The woman claimed that later she got to know that this was her husband's second marriage and he had separated from his first wife. She also accused him of having an extra-marital affair.

When the woman confronted him, he allegedly bashed her up. She even claimed that Nayan's paramour too had threatened her. In her complaint, she further said that she was thrown out of the house on several occasions. After the last time, she went to live with her parents. She alleged that Nayan had left the city with their kids.

