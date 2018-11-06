Man stabbed to death as his shoulder brushed past accused: Police

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three-four unidentified men after his shoulder brushed past one of the accused at Rohini's Vijay Vihar area, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi, a resident of Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh, they added. According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A police official said on his way home from work, Ravi's shoulder brushed past a man who was coming from the opposite direction. A quarrel erupted between the victim and the accused, who was accompanied by his friends, the police said.

The accused subsequently took out a knife and stabbed Ravi multiple times on his chest, the official said. Ravi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, the police said, adding that a case was registered in this regard and a probe was on.

