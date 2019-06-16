Man stabbed to death, cashier robbed in Delhi

crime

Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at his rented house in Shahdara's Gandhinagar, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Asab, a native of Bihar. He worked at a cloth factory here, they said. Asab was staying with five others. He returned early from factory on Friday. His roommates found him lying in his room with stab injuries when they returned from work, a senior police officer said. His abdomen bore injury marks and was apparently attacked with scissors, the officer said. A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding that the investigation is underway.

One killed in road accident in Delhi's Kishangarh

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was killed and another injured allegedly after their speeding bike hit the divider opposite a temple in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh on Saturday, police said. The incident was reported at around 4.30 pm. According to the police, a man was found lying dead on the road. He was later identified as Raj Singh, a resident of Munirka. The incident took place when he and his relative Vir Shankar were riding a motorcycle at very high speed without a helmet and when they reached a curve, he lost control of the vehicle which hit the divider opposite Baba Gangnath temple. He flung several metres away while the person riding pillion was left critically injured. The injured was admitted to the trauma centre and a case was registered, they said. PTI AMP

Toll booth cashier robbed of Rs 70,000

New Delhi: Two bike-borne men allegedly attacked a toll booth and robbed Rs 70,000 from the cashier in East Delhi's Ghazipur, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday at Ghazipur toll booth which is hardly 100 meters away from police booth. In a CCTV footage that surfaced online, a man was seen breaking the glass window of the toll booth with a firearm. The men broke the window of the toll booth with a firearm and allegedly fled with Rs 70,000 from the cashier at the booth, a senior police officer said. Police said they have scanned through the CCTV footage and are trying to nab the accused.

