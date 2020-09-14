Man stabs 30-year-old woman with paper cutter for refusing to marry him

In an untoward incident, a 30-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a stalker attacked her with a paper cutter in Ludhiana's Sangowal village on Friday. The woman, who suffered injuries to her throat, ears, neck, arm and chest was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Ludhiana police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Ishar Nagar. In her complaint to Dehlon police, the woman who also resides in Ishar Nagar, said she has been working at a scrap godown in Sangowal village for the past four years. Gopi, who is a drug addict, was her co-worker but quit the job four months ago, she said in her complaint.

The woman further claimed that the accused was in touch with her and despite being married, he would propose to marry her. Whenever she refused his proposal, he would start fighting with her, she said. On Friday, the accused reached the godown where she was working and asked her to come with her. When the victim refused to go with him, he attacked her with a paper cutter.

Upon hearing her screams, other workers gathered there and the accused fled from the spot. Following this, the victim's colleagues rushed her to nearby the hospital.

ASI Harnek Singh, the officer investigating the case, said they have booked a case against Gopi under Sections 452 (trespassing after preparation of hurt, assault or wrongful restrain), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

