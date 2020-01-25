Man stabs 42-year-old woman, slits her throat after she demands safe sex

Bengaluru: The police recently arrested a man for killing a 42-year-old sex worker after she refused her demand for safe sex and declined to return his money.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mukunda HH, who worked as a security guard at a private firm. Police said he confessed to the crime, a The Times of India report read.

The incident came to light on January 11 when the woman’s 11-year-old son returned from school to find her dead. The woman had separated from her husband and was living with her son. Police said Mukunda met the woman while waiting for a bus to his village. The woman had demanded Rs 2,500 for a sexual favour, after which the two agreed upon Rs 1,500. The woman then took Rs 500 advance from him and they went to her residence.

Mukunda told the police that he paid the woman Rs 1,000 after reaching her home and she asked him to wear a condom. He declined to wear one and asked her to return his money to which she refused and threatened to raise alarm if he demanded cash or had sexual intercourse with her without a condom.

A police officer said Mukunda then pulled a knife and threatened to stab her if she did not return the money. In a fit of rage, he then stabbed her in her stomach and slit her throat. He fled the house with her fake gold chain and two mobile phones.

The police formed a team to investigate the case and checked the CCTV footage of the route Mukunda and the woman took to reach her residence. They also found that the woman’s phone was active a few hours before her death at the spot where she met Mukunda. The police then deployed men in civilian clothes and arrested him when he was about to board a bus to his village. He was produced in court where he was remanded to police custody.

