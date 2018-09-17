Man stabs cousin multiple times for refusing to marry him in Thane

crime

Thane: A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 21-year-old cousin with a knife after she rejected his marriage proposal in Thane. Mumbra police station's senior inspector Kishore Pasalkar said that the accused is the victim's maternal uncle's son and he had proposed her several times in the past but she refused.

The accused again approached the woman on Sunday evening, but when she declined his proposal, he stabbed her multiple times with the knife near her house at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra and fled. On hearing the woman's cries for help, her parents rushed to the spot and took her to the Kalwa civil hospital, Pasalkar said.

The victim received eight stab wounds and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her condition was reported to be out of danger, Pasalkar said.

The Mumbra police have launched a search for the accused and registered an offence against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

