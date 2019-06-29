Man stabs girl, slits his own throat over 'love affair' in Mangaluru

crime

The accused came by bike and stabbed the girl. After stabbing the girl, he slit his own throat in an attempt to commit suicide

On Friday, a young man stabbed a girl and attempted to kill himself in what the police suspect to be a love affair, in Deralakatte area of Mangaluru, Karnataka. The accused was identified as 22-year-old Sushanth, who came by bike and stabbed the girl, Diksha (20). After stabbing the girl, he slit his own throat in an attempt to commit suicide, the police said.

A video recording of the incident has gone viral on social media sending shock waves across the state. The girl and the boy were immediately rushed to a hospital here.

"One Sushanth, 22, stabbed a girl Diksha, 20, and later slit his own throat. A love affair may be the reason behind the incident. We have visited the spot and need to investigate it further," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old man stabbed a woman who he had an affair with, to death. The woman had rejected his pleas to leave her husband. The man stabbed her six times and also slit his own throat.

The incident came to light when the landlord of the victim, who was identified as Pinky was alerted by the commotion and sent his wife to check. Pinky and Sunny were rushed to the hospital. While Pinky was declared dead when she was brought, Sunny is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU for treatment.

Sunny was armed with a knife when he reached Pinki's house on Friday morning. He asked her to elope with him but Pinki rejected his pleas. Enraged Sunny stabbed her in her chest and belly several times and then slid his own throat.

Pinki was 19 years old when her family arranged her marriage with a man and they had a son the very next year of their marriage.

