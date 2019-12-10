Man attacks, molests 45-year-old journalist out for morning walk

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chandigarh: A senior journalist sustained injuries on her face, lips, and arms in a molestation attempt by a man in Rose Garden in the Panjab Engineering Campus in Chandigarh. A report in the Hindustan Times said the man was stalking the 45-year-old woman for two days until the day of the incident.

The woman, who resides in the campus, was taking a walk in the Rose Garden at around 7.30am on Monday when she stopped to click pictures of the floral arrangements done for an exhibition there and noticed a man following her, said police.

She stated in her complaint that the man was pointing a bunch of flowers towards her, suggesting her to click a picture of it. The woman warned him to stop following her or else she would send his picture to the police. The man then pounced on her and touched her inappropriately. As she held her down for 15 minutes, she managed to break free of his hold and fled the spot. According to the police, she sustained injuries on her face, lips, and arms in the altercation.

The woman, with her husband, approached the police and filed a case under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354 A (passing sexually coloured remarks, 354 D (stalking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

A sketch of the accused based on his description by the woman has been released by the police, who are also checking the CCTV footage of the garden to arrest the accused.

