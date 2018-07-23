Man stalls woman's flight with bomb threat after she rejects him on matrimonial site

CISF and Sahar police were alerted after the hoax call at 1.06 am. Nothing suspicious was found in Fatima Fawzi's, luggage. Asked about Qutbuddin, her answer amused the security staff

When a woman rejected a man after she found his claims on a matrimonial site untrue, he tried to stop her from leaving for her home in Yemen, and called Yemenia Airways saying she had a bomb in her luggage.

The CISF unit at the Mumbai international airport checked the woman’s baggage and found nothing suspicious. However, the baggage of all passengers traveling on the Mumbai-Aden IY 855 flight early on Saturday was also checked, and it was delayed by 50 minutes. The caller, Qutbuddin Hatimbhai Shahiwala, 28, was arrested.

CISF and Sahar police were alerted after the hoax call at 1.06 am. Nothing suspicious was found in Fatima Fawzi’s, 26, luggage. Asked about Qutbuddin, her answer amused the security staff.



Qutbuddin Shahiwala also allegedly threatened Fatima Fawzi with cheating charges if she left the country.

About two months ago, she got in touch with Qutbuddin via a Bohra community matrimonial site. She was to visit India for her father’s treatment. Her father and she dropped in at Qutbuddin’s house in Mumbai, where she was shocked to see he shared it, and did not have a business, unlike his claim on the site. Fatima rejected his marriage proposal. However, a source added that Qutbuddin threatened her with cheating charges if she left the country.

Qutbuddin was arrested by Sahar police and charged under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of IPC and remanded in one-day police custody.

DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya said a probe is on. He said, “People must not make such hoax calls as this affects the smooth functioning of operations and if anyone does make such a call, he/she will have to face legal consequences.”