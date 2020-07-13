Man throws sanitizer on girlfriend, burns her using lighter as she refuses to lend money

In an appalling incident, a man allegedly burnt his 22-year-old girlfriend using a sanitizer after she refused to lend him Rs 2,000. The incident took place in Chandigarh on the intervening night of July 6 and 7. The girl from Shillong was admitted to a local hospital with 20 per cent burns.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused asked his girlfriend to lend Rs 2,000, but she refused. Peeved over the refusal, the accused threw sanitizer on her face and also burnt her using a lighter. Later, the neighbours learnt about the incident and rushed the victim to the hospital.

The victim, who came to Chandigarh in December last year, became friends with the accused and the two started living together. The victim told the police that the accused used to beat her for money.

The victim lodged a complaint, following which the accused was arrested. A case has been registered against him under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

