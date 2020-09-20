Man uploads private photos of wife on Facebook as her family fails to pay Rs 10 lakh as dowry

A man was arrested for allegedly posting private photos of his wife on a social media website as her family failed to give Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old R Vijayabharathi from Thiruvotriyur in Tamil Nadu. He works in a private insurance company, according to a report in New Indian Express.

Recently, the victim had moved to her mother’s place as Vijayabharathi used to harass her for dowry.

"The victim had separated from her first marriage about five years ago and married Vijayabharathi on January this year. According to the victim the man had harrassed and hit her several times because she did not pay Rs 10 lakh dowry as promised," said a police officer was quoted as saying.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

She came to know that her husband had uploaded her private pictures on Facebook. She approached the all-women police station and lodged a complaint. Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news