Manchester United star Marcus Rashford denies kissing TV star Ellie Brown

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 10:49 IST | A Correspondent

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the footballer and Brown were seen getting cosy in the VIP area of Manchester club Chinawhite, a day after England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on March 22

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has quashed claims that he kissed reality TV star Ellie Brown in a nightclub last month. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the footballer and Brown were seen getting cosy in the VIP area of Manchester club Chinawhite, a day after England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on March 22.

"Ellie looked pretty drunk and stumbled back to Marcus's table and was all over him all night, sitting on his knee," a source was quoted as saying by the tabloid. Meanwhile, the claims have now been denied by the footballer's team.

