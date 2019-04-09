Manchester United star Marcus Rashford denies kissing TV star Ellie Brown

football

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the footballer and Brown were seen getting cosy in the VIP area of Manchester club Chinawhite, a day after England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on March 22

Ellie Brown

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has quashed claims that he kissed reality TV star Ellie Brown in a nightclub last month. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the footballer and Brown were seen getting cosy in the VIP area of Manchester club Chinawhite, a day after England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on March 22.



Marcus Rashford

"Ellie looked pretty drunk and stumbled back to Marcus's table and was all over him all night, sitting on his knee," a source was quoted as saying by the tabloid. Meanwhile, the claims have now been denied by the footballer's team.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates