Man who tried to kill self at Bandra-Worli sea link reunited with kin

Ujay Parmar, who had run away from home in Gujarat two years ago, tried to commit suicide at the sea link on Tuesday

The sea link has seen quite a few suicides in recent times

The 19-year-old man, who had tried to commit suicide at the Bandra Worli sea link earlier this week, was reunited with his family in Gujarat on Friday. Parmar had tried to jump off the sea link when a guard stopped him. He immediately pulled out a knife from his pocket and slashed his neck and wrist. He was then rushed to the hospital.

Ujay Parmar was around 17 years old when he ran away from home in November 2017, after being scolded by his father. He went to Mumbai after that and started working there, police said.

"Parmar's father Ganpatsinh had scolded him over a minor issue when he was in Std XII. He ran away from home after that," sub-inspector K D Gohil of Desar police station said. "His family searched for him, but in vain. After failing to trace him, the family members approached the police in Desar and filed a missing person's report," he added.

According to him, on July 24, police in Desar in Vadodara district received information from their counterparts in Mumbai that Kumar has been found and that he has sustained injuries in an accident at Worli while travelling in a taxi.

After being alerted, his father Ganpatsinh and mother Sangitaben accompanied the Desar police team to Mumbai. "His parents finally met him at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment. It was an emotional reunion for the family," he said. Parmar, who has two siblings, has returned home with his parents, Gohil said.

