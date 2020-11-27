Man with 5 wives assaults his son's 19-year-old wife over property dispute

A man from Bengaluru’s Peenya filed a criminal assault case against his father for allegedly beating up his 19-year-old wife.

Puneeth lives in a building with his wife where 13 other tenants also reside and pay rent to his father, Rajanna. However, Radha, Puneeth’s mother and Rajanna’s second wife, had sent a notice to one of their tenants to vacate the house so she could move in the same building.

According to Bangalore Mirror, Puneeth revealed that the entire building was in Radha’s name. But when the tenant received the notice they brought it to the notice of Rajanna which infuriated him.

Thinking that Puneeth’s wife Supriya was instigating her husband to take this action he barged into their house on Saturday night and allegedly assaulted Supriya and verbally abused her. He also threatened to finish her if she intervenes in the matters of property and rent.

Also, Rajanna’s son from his first wife, Ravi, had also allegedly assaulted Supriya with a helmet when she was returning home that night.

“My father, who is around sixty years old, has five wives and the family has lot of property disputes,” Puneeth said.

A complaint has been filed against Rajanna and Ravi and further investigation is on.

