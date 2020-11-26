Pune: Teenager throws corrosive chemical on female friend for rejecting his romantic advances

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Pune’s Dattawadi police arrested an 18-year-old boy for throwing a corrosive substance at his long-time friend because she had shot down his romantic advances.

The accused, identified as Abuzar Ayyaj Tamboli, had been making romantic advances at her school time friend, also 18. But she got married recently and asked him to stop making advances. This allegedly infuriated the accused, reports Pune Mirror.

However, the victim wasn’t aware of his vile intentions. Thinking that their friendship has survived, she decided to meet him near Bhawre School. While the victim tried to explain that now she is married and he must stop stalking her, the accused said she is rejecting him because of her pride and he will destroy it.

Tamboli, who had come prepared to attack her, then threw the acid-like substance on her.

Inspector of the Dattawadi station said that this cannot be categorised as an acid attack but the used substance was also corrosive and has left a burn on the girl’s cheek.

The girl’s mother said that her daughter only wanted the accused to stop chasing her. Now that she is married, this incident has taken place which is nothing but an act of revenge. The incident has left the family shaken up.

The girl is being treated at Sassoon medical hospital. Police have booked Tamboli under Section 326 (A) (voluntary causing grievous hurt by using acid) of the Indian Penal Code.

