Pune Crime: 3 arrested for 'assaulting doctor' while visiting patient at Sassoon hospital

Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor and security guard at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune where they were visiting a patient. The accused, Sohan Pawar (23), Yogesh Waghmare (22) and Suraj Waghmare (20), also resorted to vandalism after hospital staffers asked them to remove their footwear before entering the casualty ward, police said.

As per a report in The Indian Express, an FIR in this case has been registered by Dr Shankarlal Chaudhary, who was Chief Medical Officer of the ward at the time of the incident.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Bus conductor lauded for catching thief who stole gold bracelet worth Rs 1,25,000

The incident took place Saturday afternoon when the accused came to the casualty ward with a patient, police said.

Sub-inspector Tukaram Phad of Bundgarden police station said, “The patient was admitted in the afternoon. Over the following couple of hours, the people who had accompanied the patient kept coming in and going out of the ward. When the in-charge doctor asked them to keep their footwear outside the ward and adhere to the rule of only one person visiting the patient at a time, the accused created a ruckus at the ward premises.”

Also Read: 23-year-old man, mother assaulted with blunt weapons in road rage incident in Pune

Phad added, “They manhandled the doctor, assaulted the security guard and also vandalised the doctor’s cabin. We have arrested three persons after the incident.”

The three have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to attack on public servant, physical assault, damage to public property, criminal intimidation and relevant sections of The Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news