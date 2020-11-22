23-year-old man, mother assaulted with blunt weapons in road rage incident in Pune

A 23-year-old man was injured while his mother sustained head injuries, after a man whom he had overtaken on the road in Pune's Daund, came to his house and attacked him. Police officials said that they were attacked with blunt weapons on Wednesday night. A case in the matter was registered on Thursday.

Also Read: Man arrested for raping 22-year-old woman on pretext of marriage

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the attack took place at the injured man's house in Swamichicholi in Daund taluka of Pune at 7:30 pm. The 23-year-old man suffered head injuries and a fractured arm while his mother has head injuries. She was allegedly molested by the men who pulled at her saree as she tried to intervene, a police officer said.

The Pune police have booked at least 10 people in the case and nine have been identified as, Ramkrushna Sudam Matre, Shivaji Matre, Sudam Matre, Jeevan Sudam Matre, Prashant Shivaji Matre, Prashant Hanumant Desai, Lakhan Matre, Bhagyavant Tatyaram Matre, and Chandrakant Pote, all residents of Pune district. The police also managed to arrest one man, identified as Lakhan Matre in the case, and are looking for the others.

Also Read: Bandra man cuts 25 cakes with sword, arrested

Police sub-inspector Katey of Daund police station, who is investigating the case said, "They live in the same village and know each other. One of the Matres and the injured man were going on a bike earlier that day when he allegedly cut him off while riding, which enraged the Matres. We do not know of any earlier rivalry yet. He is stable in a hospital in Bhigwan but has sustained grievous injuries."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news