Mumbai Crime: Bandra man cuts 25 cakes with sword, arrested for violating lockdown norms

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the police have stepped up the vigil to ensure that lockdown norms and social distancing in being followed rigorously. On Monday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for celebrating his birthday by violating social distancing and lockdown norms. The accused has been identified as Haris Khan, a resident of Bandra.

25-year-old man arrested by Bandra police for cutting birthday cake with sword on the terrace of his building and violating lockdown norms. pic.twitter.com/29DLrxaBn4 — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 21, 2020

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Haris can be seen cutting 25 cakes on his 25th birthday at his residence in Bandra, reports Hindustan Times. The 45-seconds video shows an elated Haris cutting cakes with a sword in presence of about 30 guests on the terrace of his building on Saturday midnight.

Most of the people in the video are seen either hanging the face mask or not wearing one as they defied social distancing norms issued by the Maharashtra government.

Influencer #Team07 #AdnaanShaikh Celebrating His Friend Haris Khan Birthday, in which Haris is Cutting Cake with a sword and Chopper more then 100 of young boys were present without Social Distancing& Mask in Bandra west during #COVID19 @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP pic.twitter.com/ScRooG5b69 — mohsin shaikh (@Mohsinshaikh_1) July 19, 2020

Bandra-based social activist Mohsin Shaikh took to Twitter to draw the attention of Mumbai Police about lockdown norms being violated. "I got the video from one of my friends following which I informed the Mumbai Police chief and also tweeted it," Shaikh said.

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Haris and his guests at Bandra police station. The guests have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act, 1959 and Sections 37(1) (prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

A police official said that many of Haris's guests were booked for violating social distancing norms and not wearing masks. The Bandra police also booked Haris under the Arms Act, 1959, for using a sword. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, Mumbai Police, Abhishek Trimukhe said that Haris has been arrested.

Hemant Phad, assistant police inspector (API), Bandra police, said, "We have recovered the sword that was used by the accused to cut the cakes. Appropriate actions will be taken against the others, who attended the birthday party."

