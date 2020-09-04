Manav Gohil talks about his new show, Shaadi Mubarak, and shooting in the new normal

Known for his roles in popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Manav Gohil is all set to entertain the audience with his new show Shaadi Mubarak. In this interview, the actor talks about the show, his character in it, and how it felt to be shooting in the new normal.

Tell us more about Shaadi Mubarak.

Shaadi Mubarak is a journey of self-revelation of two individuals who are extremely different from one another, but what keeps them together is respect. My character KT is extremely charming while my co-actor Rajshree Thakur (who plays Preeti in the show) is known to be fierce and vulnerable at the same time. Their chemistry seems effortless on-screen.

Tell us about your character in the show.

I am essaying the role of a 45-year-old who is flamboyant and charming with a sense of humour. KT loves being around people. As Manav, KT is very close to how I pursue things in life, smiling through problems and seeing life through difficult times, I happen to see myself in KT.

What is your bond with your co-actors like?

A decade back, Rajshree and I very briefly worked together for the show 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and now I am glad to be sharing the screen once again with her. There are many great actors in this show and we all make a fabulous team. At the moment, we all are very much focused on fitting into our characters but above all, we still have a lot of fun with each other on the sets.

How did you spend your time during the lockdown?

My wife Shweta, my daughter Zara and I are a close-knit family who enjoys spending time together. So we had a lot of fun during the lockdown. The lockdown not only gave me time to spend with my family or touch on hobbies that I haven't pursued in a long time, but also to ponder upon a lot of things. Personal growth was my biggest achievement in this lockdown.

How does it feel shooting for your show in the new normal?

I am a very friendly person in real life. I love to converse with my staff, co-stars, directors, and team. However, in the current phase, I haven't even hugged my director whom I have worked with many times in the past. It is important to maintain social distancing, which we are all following on sets as well.

Shaadi Mubarak airs from Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show also features actors like Neelu Vaghela, Nisha Rawal, Manu Malik, Dolly Minhas, Akansha Sareen, Gaurav Sharma, and many others.

