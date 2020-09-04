Manav Gohil talks about his new show, Shaadi Mubarak, and shooting in the new normal
Manav Gohil is all set to entertain the audience with his new show Shaadi Mubarak. He talks about the show, his character in it, and how it felt to be shooting in the new normal.
Known for his roles in popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Manav Gohil is all set to entertain the audience with his new show Shaadi Mubarak. In this interview, the actor talks about the show, his character in it, and how it felt to be shooting in the new normal.
Tell us more about Shaadi Mubarak.
Shaadi Mubarak is a journey of self-revelation of two individuals who are extremely different from one another, but what keeps them together is respect. My character KT is extremely charming while my co-actor Rajshree Thakur (who plays Preeti in the show) is known to be fierce and vulnerable at the same time. Their chemistry seems effortless on-screen.
Tell us about your character in the show.
I am essaying the role of a 45-year-old who is flamboyant and charming with a sense of humour. KT loves being around people. As Manav, KT is very close to how I pursue things in life, smiling through problems and seeing life through difficult times, I happen to see myself in KT.
What is your bond with your co-actors like?
A decade back, Rajshree and I very briefly worked together for the show 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and now I am glad to be sharing the screen once again with her. There are many great actors in this show and we all make a fabulous team. At the moment, we all are very much focused on fitting into our characters but above all, we still have a lot of fun with each other on the sets.
How did you spend your time during the lockdown?
My wife Shweta, my daughter Zara and I are a close-knit family who enjoys spending time together. So we had a lot of fun during the lockdown. The lockdown not only gave me time to spend with my family or touch on hobbies that I haven't pursued in a long time, but also to ponder upon a lot of things. Personal growth was my biggest achievement in this lockdown.
How does it feel shooting for your show in the new normal?
I am a very friendly person in real life. I love to converse with my staff, co-stars, directors, and team. However, in the current phase, I haven't even hugged my director whom I have worked with many times in the past. It is important to maintain social distancing, which we are all following on sets as well.
Shaadi Mubarak airs from Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 7:30 pm. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show also features actors like Neelu Vaghela, Nisha Rawal, Manu Malik, Dolly Minhas, Akansha Sareen, Gaurav Sharma, and many others.
Also read: Manav Gohil: Men Can Create Impact On Menstrual Hygiene Awareness
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Working more than a decade in the Indian television industry, Manav Gohil has carved a niche in the acting industry. Best known for his roles in Hindi television shows including the soap opera Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the dance reality show Nach Baliye 2, and the crime drama C.I.D, let's take a look at Manav Gohil's life. All pictures/Shweta Kawatra and Maanav Gohil's Instagram account
-
Before we share more about the actor's love, let's take a look at the other facts. Speaking about his academics, Manav Gohil decided to join the entertainment industry right after he graduated from Vadodara. The actor has acted in many popular shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and The Buddy Project. He also co-hosted the TV show Fame Gurukul with Mandira Bedi.
-
Born and bought up at Surendranagar in Gujarat, later moved to Vadodara for his education. He completed Bachelor in Commerce and then MBA from Vadodara. After making it big in the world of television, the actor married his co-star Shweta Kawaatra. The duo also participated in the dance competition show Nach Baliye 2 where Manav was awarded best dancer by later veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. The couple became proud parents to a daughter on 11 May 2012.
-
Well, many aren't aware that Manav Gohil also acted in plays including Kennedy Bridge by Khalid Mohammed and Lady from the Ocean by Illa Arun. He has also made endorsements for brands including Honda Amaze, Volkswagen, ICICI and Mahindra etc. Gohil has played King Krishnadevaraya in Tenali Rama on SAB TV and Hanumant Singh in Kesari Nandan on Colors TV.
-
As the world is currently facing a pandemic situation, Shweta Kawaatra and Manav Gohil, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame, has been updating her fans about her quarantine days. Sharing this one, which has now become her new routine, wrote, "Some new routines have been set. I’m a planner. And shifts make me uncomfortable as they throw me off. At the same time I like challenges, I adapt well & I'm quick to move on. This is the new early morning routine with hot ginger water (a regular practice in our household anyway), and colouring together before @zahratabeetha goes in for online school and I disappear into the kitchen. [sic]"
-
In another post, Shweta Kawaatra shared well-being of others. The television actress posted, "I'm hoping you're holding up well. Sending some love to you all [sic]"
-
On the occasion of Mother's day, Shweta Kawaatra captioned a picture which saw Shweta herself, her daughter and her mother. "Happy Mother’s Day travel partner. To many more escapades and girlie things together [sic]"
-
Manav Gohil also made a short film along with his daughter. The actress gave a glimpse on social media and wrote, "It's Alright! A short film by @manavgohi [sic]"
-
The actor, who was also a part of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, tried his hand in cooking. All the actor had to do was follow some instructions. "Crooking tales. A quarantine special for you. [sic]"
-
Sharing some insightful videos as a lot of people are going through this difficult phase on 2020. "Emotional Intelligence. When you're feeling big feelings- Have the courage to PAUSE OR STOP-DROP-BREATHE, [sic]" she wrote.
-
Shweta Kawaatra is also keeping her kids engaged amid the lockdown period. "The ice-water challenge. It's a Mommy-Daughter thing. We nominate and challenge [sic]"
-
As the lockdown restrictions have been changed, Manav and Shweta were seen engaging in a social event but after following all the rules ad regulations. "The future is taking shape right now & I am not giving up on the HOPE of a better tomorrow. [sic]"
Let's take a look at Shweta Kawaatra and Manav's have been spending some quality time with the family. We have pictures!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe