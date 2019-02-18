Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola takes dig at Manchester United

football

Troubled by the rutted Rodney Parade pitch, City were indebted to Ederson for a superb save to keep them level during a lacklustre first-half display

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Pic/AFP

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took a dig at rivals Man United after entering the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 4-1 win over Newport County on Saturday.

City eventually hit their stride in the second half and Leroy Sane's powerful finish put them ahead before Phil Foden doubled the lead. Newport refused to surrender and Padraig Amond's late goal could have set up a tense finale, only for Foden to net again 79 seconds later before Riyad Mahrez wrapped it up.

Manchester United lost to French outfit Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League recently and Guardiola took this opportunity to take a swipe at them.

"We are in four competitions. Every game is completely different. You have to adapt and change. The big mistake is believing you are better than anyone. It is a mistake, like United are praised and 'better than PSG', but you see what happened. You have to be calm and prepare well," said Guardiola.

