Manchester City star Silva splits with his model girlfriend Alicia

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly ended his two-year relationship with his French model girlfriend Alicia Verrando, as he found it difficult to maintain a long-distance relationship with her.

Verrando recently posted some solo pictures of her chilling near the canal in the Belgian city of Bruges. Alicia, who was born in Monte Carlo, met Bernardo when she was an intern marketing assistant at his former club, Monaco. She even flew to Russia to support Portugal at the World Cup. But the last picture of them as a couple on social media was back in May.



"In recent times, they were dating from a distance and it was not easy to maintain the relationship in this way, so Bernardo decided to end it," a source told British tabloid, The Sun. Verrando left France and moved to Manchester when Silva joined Man City. But it is not clear where she is currently living, as reports in Portugal termed their relationship as "long-distance".

