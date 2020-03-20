Manchester United legends Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs offer their hotels for health services

Manchester United legend Gary Neville announced on Thursday that the two hotels he owns with former Red Devils teammate Ryan Giggs will be made available free of charge to UK's National Health Services (NHS) workers to assist in the Coronavirus crisis.

Neville also clarified that the staff of the two Manchester hotels, Hotel Football and The Stock Exchange, will continue to receive their salaries.

"The most important thing as priority is the health of our staff and our guests. Secondly, we will not be making anybody redundant or asking anybody to take unpaid leave. We're working on a package with our staff to ensure their income. And the third thing is that we have been in consultation with the health services in Greater Manchester and the NHS and our 176 beds will be occupied by NHS workers and medical professionals. The health workers will stay there without any cost for the next few months when they need isolation," Neville said in a social media post.

