Manchester United register Odion Ighalo for Europa League

Manchester: Manchester United on Sunday confirmed Odion Ighalo has been registered for the Europa League and will be eligible for the upcoming tie against Club Brugge.

The Nigerian has not attended the training camp in Spain, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing to us his latest signing will continue to work in Manchester, before linking up with his new colleagues on their return, a statement on Man United's website said.

The deadline-day arrival from Shanghai Shenhua could be involved when the Reds travel to Belgium in the round of 32 on February 20. Fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes is also available to feature for United in the competition, despite representing Sporting Lisbon in the group stages, the statement on www.manutd.com said.

