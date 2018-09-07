Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez breaks up with girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez

football

Manchester United star Sanchez announces break-up with girlfriend Rodriguez on social media; recalls the good times they spent together

Mayte Rodriguez and Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez took to social medai to announce that he has broken up with hir girlfriend and actress Mayte Rodriguez. The Chilean star posted an emotional message on Instagram recently to reveal the news and described the good times during their relationship.

"I wish you the best of the world. It was beautiful to have met you and to share nice moments with you, but we decided that each one should follow their own path to seek our dreams. I do not usually do this, but I ask respect from all those who speak without knowing to do harm because behind everything, there is family and children. Respect," wrote Sanchez.

Mayte too spoke about the split. "With a lot of love and respect, we decided to end our relationship and take different paths, desiring all the happiness and the best for our lives. Mayte and Alexis," she wrote on Instagram. Reports of their split first emerged a few months ago when the couple deleted pictures of each other from their personal social media accounts.

