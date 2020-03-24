Manchester United star Marcus Rashford donates food to kids amid Coronavirus outbreak

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has got into an association with British charity Fareshare to provide food to school children who may be affected by closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

British PM Boris Johnson announced the shutting down of thousands of schools across the United Kingdom due to the Coronavirus issue.

"Guys, across the UK there are over 32,000 schools. Tomorrow all will close. Many children attending these schools rely on free meals, so I'm talking to organisations to understand how this deficit is going to be filled. No child should have to worry where their next meal is coming from. @FareShareUK distributes food to 11,000 different organisations. I'm partnering with them so that no child is missed," Rashford wrote to his 2.4 million Twitter followers.

