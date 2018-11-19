Manchester United star Paul Pogba races a turtle. Here's why?

football

Poking fun at his penalty run-up, Paul Pogba, posted a hilarious video on Instagram, where he is seen racing a turtle

France footballer Paul Pogba raced a turtle as he made fun of his own penalty-taking style. The Manchester United star midfielder took 26 steps during his run-up while taking a penalty against Everton last month. He missed from the spot, but managed to score from the rebound.



Paul Pogba

Pogba, 25, was heavily criticised in the media for his style. And the former Juventus midfielder took to Instagram to joke about his tecnhique. The World Cup-winning footballer put up a video (left) of him racing a turtle and captioned it, "Pogba penalty run v turtle..I'm not THAT slow."

