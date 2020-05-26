Mandana Karimi: I haven't got Coronavirus, I just have an eye infection

Actress Mandana Karimi recently took to her Instagram account to conduct a live session with all her followers and fans on social media. Why? There have been rumours that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus, and she wanted to clarify once and for all what the truth was.

She captioned the video- "Keep it real ... The ugly Thrurh," (sic) followed by a heart. She began the video by saying, "The reason I came live is because some of you sent me messages of concern, asking if I have got Coronavirus and what is happening. Thank you so much for your concern. No, I haven't got Coronavirus. I just have an eye infection, which I am taking care of, with my doctor."

She added, "Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don't even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can't really be a doctor and you can't be making assumptions." She even asked all of us to stay safe inside our houses as well and ensure proper sanitisation.

Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram The ugly Thruth â¤ï¸ #quarantine #life A post shared by Mandanakarimi (@mandanakarimi) onMay 25, 2020 at 11:22pm PDT

She stated, "Make sure you are careful because this can happen to you. We keep using hand sanitisers, even at home… Probably it has contacted my eye and that is why this has happened." Fans have been worried for the actress for a while now and we hope she recovers soon from her eye infection.

The actress was seen in the Bollywood comedy, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 in 2016 and participated in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015.

