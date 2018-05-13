Mandana Karimi shares Iranian drink recipe with kids to beat the heat

Called Ab-doogh Khiar, the drink gives kids the strength to bear the heat



Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi, who practises football with kids of an NGO and is mentoring them for a tournament, shared an Iranian recipe with the kids' mothers to beat the heat. Called Ab-doogh Khiar, the drink gives kids the strength to bear the heat. "It's my mother's recipe and since these kids are like family, I shared it with their moms," says Karimi.

