Search

Mandana Karimi shares Iranian drink recipe with kids to beat the heat

May 13, 2018, 10:56 IST | The Hitlist Team

Called Ab-doogh Khiar, the drink gives kids the strength to bear the heat

Mandana Karimi
Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi, who practises football with kids of an NGO and is mentoring them for a tournament, shared an Iranian recipe with the kids' mothers to beat the heat. Called Ab-doogh Khiar, the drink gives kids the strength to bear the heat. "It's my mother's recipe and since these kids are like family, I shared it with their moms," says Karimi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mandana Karimi watches 'Sultan' with kids

Tags

mandana karimitelevision news