Mandira Bedi adopts a four-year-old; welcomes Tara Bedi Kaushal to her family

Mandira Bedi has shared the most adorable surprise with her fans on social media, on the occasion of Dussehra. The actress adopted a four-year-old baby girl a few months ago, and after allowing her to settle in the new family, Mandira and her family made it official on Instagram. Named Tara Bedi Kaushal, her son Vir now has a younger sister to look after!

Husband Raj Kaushal also shared the excitement with his social media followers and wrote, On this festive occasion of Dussehra we would like to introduce you to the newest member of our family Tara Bedi Kaushal. Finally the family is complete #humdohamaredo [sic]"

Mandira is not the only actress to adopt a baby. Sunny Leone, Sushmita Sen and many celebrities took a step forward to take responsibility for a girl child.

Often seen sharing how her life changed after pregnancy, and how she took her health and fitness seriously to get back in shape, Mandira Bedi stands as a big inspiration for many women. Her workout videos are age-defying, and we can't even get halfway flexible like her. Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal for two decades now, mentioned that while facing the struggle in her career was not easy, her constant support system made her deal with all obstacles.

In an interview earlier, Mandira Bedi shared, "My only relief was my husband who supported me a lot through this phase and does till date. He takes care of our son so that I can manage my shoots. I think my message to every married woman is to believe in yourself and your capabilities, rather than focusing on societal beliefs and norms. My career has made me into the person I am today. I have struggled and carved my niche in the entertainment industry and I feel very proud of it."

