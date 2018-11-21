Mandira Bedi to run in a marathon with her son Vir

bollywood

Along with son Vir, Mandira Bedi will be taking part in a marathon on November 25 at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. A family that runs together, stays together

Mandira Bedi with son Vir

Fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi is keen that families participate in marathons together. The actor-anchor feels long-lasting relationships can be forged through the shared goal of running. Along with son Vir, she will be taking part in a marathon on November 25 at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. A family that runs together, stays together.

A 2 km and 5 km family run will be held on November 25 at Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai.

"It's a great initiative being the only family run in India. I totally relate with the concept as I'm a fitness enthusiast. It's a special platform for families to bond over fitness thereby improving their health and increasing the quality time spent with family," Mandira said in a statement.

The actress added that she and her son Vir had participated last year and are looking forward to the preparation and running in this edition.

The actress, who got instant acclaim with her TV show Shanti in the mid-90s, went on to become a popular TV host, commentator and presenter. On the film front, she has featured in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Ittefaq and will feature in the upcoming movie Saaho, which also stars Prabhas. Her hands are full with future projects too.

Talking about fitness, the actress says youngsters should not take their body for granted.

"When you are young, you have high metabolism and everything seems to be working out for you. But you should start taking care of your body at an earlier age. I started this journey of fitness, good health and exercise around 10 years ago even though I have been reasonably sport inclined but never as fit as I am today.

"It's never too late nor too early to start taking care. Eat healthy, exercise regularly - it will keep you in a good state for a long time to come," she said.

