Maneka Gandhi takes up Air India sexual harassment case

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has taken up the sexual harassment case alleged by an Air India (AI) employee with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, an official said.

According to the ministry, Gandhi has also spoken to the head of the Internal Complaints Committee of AI and has directed her to complete the inquiry within June. Earlier in the day, the complainant met Gandhi regarding her complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, days after she had tweeted about the committee not acting on her complaints against a senior executive of the airline.

The incident appeared last week after the AI employee wrote a letter to Prabhu alleging sexual harassment by the senior. Prabhu took cognizance of the complaint made by her and directed the senior management of AI to "immediately address" the issue.

